Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.25.

Shares of WTS opened at $279.80 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $177.59 and a 52-week high of $287.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.79%.The business had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.78, for a total transaction of $167,451.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,173.36. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 6,994 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.65, for a total value of $1,948,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,621.90. This trade represents a 23.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,605 shares of company stock worth $4,296,387. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 30.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after buying an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of flow control products and solutions designed to ensure the safe, efficient delivery and use of water. Founded in 1874 and headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts, the company has built a reputation for engineering innovation in residential, commercial and industrial plumbing, heating, cooling and water treatment systems. Watts operates through a comprehensive portfolio of brands and product lines that address application-specific requirements in water safety, pressure regulation, flow control and filtration.

The company’s product offerings span backflow preventers, pressure reducing valves, relief valves and steam traps, as well as hydronic balancing and temperature control devices for heating systems.

