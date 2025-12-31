Zacks Research Downgrades Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) to Hold

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

ZWS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer set a $53.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $49.00 price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.78. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $455.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 10,539 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $500,707.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 169,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,092.11. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $960,105. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 12.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 49.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, trading on the NYSE under the ticker ZWS, is a global provider of water delivery and plumbing products. The company was established in October 2022 through a spin-off from Rexnord Corp, creating a standalone business focused on designing, manufacturing and marketing water system components for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Through its Zurn segment, the company offers solutions for water delivery, drainage and waste evacuation. Product lines include valves, hydrants, backflow prevention devices, piping systems, fittings and commercial waste stations.

