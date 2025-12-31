TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $66.00.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNET

TriNet Group Stock Performance

NYSE TNET opened at $59.48 on Monday. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $97.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.92 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 212.38% and a net margin of 2.64%.TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $34,686.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,530.40. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $82,641.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 27,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,794.22. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,623 shares of company stock worth $149,338. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $2,202,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 518,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,112,000 after acquiring an additional 57,810 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3,995.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 135,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.