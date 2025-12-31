Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 861.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,852.60. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWXT opened at $174.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.70 and a 200-day moving average of $171.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $218.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 10.04%.BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWXT. CJS Securities raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

