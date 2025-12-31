Security National Bank Buys Shares of 5,874 Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSEW

Security National Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

