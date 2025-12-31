Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Trading Up 1.7%

Subsea 7 stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.15. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.