Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $496.25 million and $34.47 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00002209 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,384,547 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,296,911 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is x.com/asi_alliance. The official website for Fetch.ai is superintelligence.io. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @asi_alliance. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.