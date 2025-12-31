Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $496.25 million and $34.47 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00014136 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00001707 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00003166 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000416 BTC.
Fetch.ai Coin Profile
Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,384,547 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,296,911 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is x.com/asi_alliance. The official website for Fetch.ai is superintelligence.io. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @asi_alliance. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Fetch.ai Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.