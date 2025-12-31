IOTA 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.06 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $352.26 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001124 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,214,966,000 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
