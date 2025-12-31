BNB Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $867.89 or 0.00976831 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $119.54 billion and approximately $2.29 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 137,734,604 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 137,734,616.46. The last known price of BNB is 862.38474548 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3032 active market(s) with $2,121,095,634.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

