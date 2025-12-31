Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,008 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,988 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the third quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 47,895 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Adobe by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.2%

ADBE stock opened at $352.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.58 and a twelve month high of $465.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.