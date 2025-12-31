Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uptick Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $282.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $298.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

