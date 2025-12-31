59,148 Shares in Corning Incorporated $GLW Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,936,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 748.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,169,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,948 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Corning by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,797 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $92,560,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 93.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,407,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $2,060,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,053.75. This represents a 56.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 20,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $1,906,486.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,008.75. The trade was a 23.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 156,135 shares of company stock worth $14,088,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $96.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

