MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $43,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

