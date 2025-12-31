iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Short Interest Up 52.9% in December

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 821 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the November 30th total of 537 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 659 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA GRN opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. iPath Series B Carbon ETN has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $25.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51.

Get iPath Series B Carbon ETN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Carbon ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Company Profile

The iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (GRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD index. The fund is an ETN that tracks a liquidity-weighted index of carbon-related credit plans. The index holds December futures contracts on EUAs and CERs. GRN was launched on Sep 10, 2019 and is issued by iPath.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Carbon ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Carbon ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.