Short Interest in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Expands By 55.3%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2025

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUAGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 188,997 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the November 30th total of 121,695 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,585 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 655,585 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of JQUA opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.