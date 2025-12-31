Short Interest in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Expands By 55.3%

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 188,997 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the November 30th total of 121,695 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,585 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 655,585 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of JQUA opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

