Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 18,769 shares.The stock last traded at $49.4250 and had previously closed at $49.37.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile
The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more. PCRB was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.
