Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2025

Shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRBGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 18,769 shares.The stock last traded at $49.4250 and had previously closed at $49.37.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 1,753.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 284,581 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more. PCRB was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

