Fragrant Prosperity (LON:FPP) Releases Earnings Results

Fragrant Prosperity (LON:FPP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.14) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:FPP opened at GBX 0.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94. Fragrant Prosperity has a twelve month low of GBX 0.19 and a twelve month high of GBX 2.30.

Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on acquiring a company or business in the technology, medicinal cannabis, or CBD wellness sectors in Europe or Asia. The company was formerly known as Vale International Group Limited and changed its name to Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited in December 2017. Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

