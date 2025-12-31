Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $20.57. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $20.0920, with a volume of 942,887 shares traded.

HMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Zacks Research cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 22,909 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.5% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

