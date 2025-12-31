Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.3420, but opened at $26.66. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 1,545 shares trading hands.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KWHIY) is a diversified Japanese conglomerate with core operations in shipbuilding, rolling stock, industrial machinery, aerospace and energy systems. The company traces its roots to 1896 when founder Shozo Kawasaki established a shipyard in Kobe, Japan. Today, the firm is headquartered in Kobe and Tokyo and is recognized as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy equipment and engineering solutions.

In its marine division, Kawasaki Heavy Industries designs and constructs a broad range of vessels including LNG carriers, container ships and offshore support platforms.

