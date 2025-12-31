Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $30.61 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter. Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) had a net margin of 127.86% and a return on equity of 34.57%.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) Stock Up 0.1%

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) stock opened at $508.21 on Wednesday. Daily Journal Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $348.63 and a fifty-two week high of $596.60. The stock has a market cap of $701.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a current ratio of 12.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.)

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DJCO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in the first quarter worth $383,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ: DJCO) is a diversified media and technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company operates in two primary segments: legal publishing and software solutions. Its publishing arm produces the Los Angeles Daily Journal and the San Francisco Daily Journal, which provide daily coverage of legal news, court decisions, opinion pieces and public notices to attorneys, judges and legal professionals across California.

In addition to its flagship newspapers, Daily Journal Corp.

