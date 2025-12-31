abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.66, but opened at $68.96. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $68.6320, with a volume of 2,228,694 shares.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF this week:

Get abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

(Get Free Report)

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.