abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.66, but opened at $68.96. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $68.6320, with a volume of 2,228,694 shares.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators warn of tight physical supply in Shanghai and argue shortages could produce a dramatic price shock in 2026 — a scenario that would support higher silver-backed ETF flows. Silver may break $125/oz in 2026, Shanghai shortages could cause ‘force majeure’ price shock – SilverStockInvestor’s Krauth
- Positive Sentiment: High?profile concerns about Chinese export restrictions for industrial silver have intensified supply fears, a bullish factor for a physical ETF like SIVR. Musk sounds alarm on silver as China restricts exports needed for critical industrial processes
- Positive Sentiment: SIVR recently hit a 52?week high as investors position for Fed rate cuts, industrial demand recovery and a softer dollar — macro drivers that favor silver ETFs. Silver ETF (SIVR) Hits a New 52-Week High
- Positive Sentiment: Rising geopolitical tensions and safe?haven flows have boosted both gold and silver demand, providing near?term support for physical silver holdings. Gold gains, silver strongly up as geopolitical tensions rise
- Positive Sentiment: Stronger U.S. manufacturing data (Chicago PMI) and related economic reads are being cited as boosting industrial silver demand, a tailwind for SIVR. Silver Rises Sharply; Chicago PMI Surges In December
- Neutral Sentiment: Société Générale expects more volatility ahead but does not call the silver market a bubble — implying sizable swings but not a structural collapse. Silver will see more volatility, but the market is not in a bubble – Société Générale
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary noting that silver is historically expensive (e.g., ounce vs. barrel comparisons) raises valuation questions but not an immediate catalyst to reverse the rally. An Ounce of Silver Costs More Than a Barrel of Oil. That’s Not Normal.
- Negative Sentiment: Market veterans warn that sharp rallies can reverse quickly — traders who’ve realized gains may sell SIVR into strength, creating downside risk after big runs. Trading guru Peter Brandt warns winners of silver’s epic rally to watch out
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy intraday swings and periodic profit?taking have already produced sizable volatility — a reminder that SIVR can see sharp pullbacks even amid an uptrend. Gold, silver see heavy profit taking after both hit new highs
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23.
ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.
