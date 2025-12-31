The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Short Interest Update

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 602,019 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the November 30th total of 392,838 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,232,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,232,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cannabist Price Performance
CBSTF stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Cannabist has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.16.
About Cannabist
