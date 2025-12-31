The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Short Interest Update

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 602,019 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the November 30th total of 392,838 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,232,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,232,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cannabist Price Performance

CBSTF stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Cannabist has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

About Cannabist

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names. It offers management services to licensed entities.

