Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 37,668 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 33,106 shares.The stock last traded at $42.1540 and had previously closed at $42.34.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 241,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.31% of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives. The process screens securities based on ESG research from MSCI. USCA was launched on Apr 4, 2023 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.