CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Upgraded at Stephens

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CommVault Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $217.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.92.

CommVault Systems Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $126.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.85 and a 200-day moving average of $161.80. CommVault Systems has a 52-week low of $114.46 and a 52-week high of $200.68.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $276.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.53%. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 13,109 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,588,155.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,260 shares in the company, valued at $43,524,349. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $225,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,723.20. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,111 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,851 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 23.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 171.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 19,656.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault’s platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

