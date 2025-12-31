BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $122,792.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,335.16. This represents a 6.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 13.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. VestGen Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. VestGen Investment Management now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high?protein, better?for?you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin?off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health?conscious consumers through a portfolio of well?known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready?to?drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.