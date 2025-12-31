Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, November 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ENB stock opened at $48.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.68. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 73.1% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 112.4% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

