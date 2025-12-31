Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CMG opened at $37.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $61.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.