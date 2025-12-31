Zacks Research Upgrades Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) to Strong-Buy

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HLMAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HLMAF stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. Halma has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38.

Halma plc is a United Kingdom–based group of specialist technology companies that develop products and services designed to protect and improve lives. The company focuses on safety, health and environmental markets, bringing together a portfolio of engineering-led businesses that design, manufacture and distribute sensing, detection, monitoring and control technologies. Its offering is aimed at reducing risk, improving safety outcomes and supporting regulatory compliance across a range of industrial, commercial and medical settings.

Halma’s subsidiaries supply a broad array of hardware and software solutions, including sensors and detection systems for fire, gas and hazardous conditions, medical devices and diagnostics, environmental and water-quality monitoring equipment, and related lifecycle services such as calibration, maintenance and technical support.

