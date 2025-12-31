AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Upgraded by Stephens to Strong-Buy Rating

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

AVPT has been the subject of several other reports. Baird R W upgraded AvePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.30 price target on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $22.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVPT

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of AVPT opened at $13.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.72 million. AvePoint had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.55%. Analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $27,775.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 631,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,497,351.79. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 18,321 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $252,829.80. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 15,040,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,561,218.40. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,086. Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 698.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 2,028.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT) is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint’s flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.