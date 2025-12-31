Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Down 26.6% in December

Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,907 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 72,037 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,454 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 245,454 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDXAY. Citigroup lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sodexo presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

SDXAY opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sodexo is a global provider of integrated facilities management and food services, offering a wide range of solutions designed to enhance quality of life for clients across corporate, education, healthcare, remote site and sports & leisure markets. The company’s core activities include workplace dining and catering, reception and concierge services, cleaning and technical maintenance, security, grounds maintenance, and energy management. Sodexo partners with organizations to streamline operations, improve employee engagement and well-being, and ensure safe, sustainable environments.

Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon in Marseille, France, Sodexo has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

