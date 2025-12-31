Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 2,460 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.90.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $313.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,585 shares of company stock valued at $56,223,739. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

