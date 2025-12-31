Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 2,460 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about Alphabet
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AI momentum: Analysts and commentators point to a renewed AI-led growth story (Gemini adoption, model upgrades) that strengthens search economics and monetization pathways. This narrative is driving investor enthusiasm. Google’s AI Renaissance (Growth Story is Far from Over)
- Positive Sentiment: Cloud strength and fundamentals: Google Cloud reported >30% growth in recent commentary and continues to accelerate, supporting revenue diversification beyond ads. Ranking the Best “Magnificent Seven” Stocks to Buy for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades / momentum: MarketBeat and others flagged Alphabet as one of the most-upgraded names with mean price-target upside (~20% at some bulls), which tends to draw flows and support the stock. The 5 Most Upgraded Stocks from 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation / positioning narrative: Coverage notes Alphabet has outperformed peers in 2025 and is being re-priced as an AI/cloud play; some see recent dips as buying opportunities while others warn upside may be partially priced in. Alphabet Stock is Starting to Get Cheap Again After Dipping in December
- Neutral Sentiment: Infrastructure/energy considerations: Reports highlight Alphabet’s growing data?center power needs and recent moves to secure renewable energy and projects—important operationally but longer?dated for direct EPS impact. Google buys renewable energy project developer Intersect
- Negative Sentiment: High AI CapEx scrutiny: Several pieces warn hyperscaler spending on AI infrastructure is large and could pressure free cash flow and margins in the near term, a risk investors are watching. Buy Stock in the Mag 7 Hyperscalers or Are They Spending Too Much?
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal noise: Reports about DOJ probes and other policy scrutiny add an element of regulatory risk that can weigh on sentiment if escalated. Trump’s Justice Department probes Google
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of GOOGL opened at $313.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.56.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,585 shares of company stock valued at $56,223,739. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.