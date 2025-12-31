DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Stake Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenland Capital Management LP raised its position in DoorDash by 637.5% during the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,711,000 after acquiring an additional 223,188 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $228.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.01 and its 200-day moving average is $241.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.40 and a 12 month high of $285.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $7,037,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 874,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,044,674.10. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $3,833,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,000. This represents a 91.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,071 shares of company stock valued at $116,812,955. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $253.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.74.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

