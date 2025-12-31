Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,845 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $475.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The company has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.48, a P/E/G ratio of 114.47 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Arete Research set a $706.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 1st. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.10.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,153,891.20. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total transaction of $7,575,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 364,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,878,580. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 98,395 shares of company stock worth $49,645,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

