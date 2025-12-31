Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Critical Survey

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Vinci Compass Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Vinci Compass Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vinci Compass Investments and Coinbase Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Compass Investments $111.41 million 7.48 $21.92 million $0.47 27.68 Coinbase Global $6.56 billion 9.51 $2.58 billion $11.56 20.03

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Compass Investments. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Compass Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vinci Compass Investments has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.69, indicating that its stock price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Compass Investments and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Compass Investments 18.18% 13.83% 7.55% Coinbase Global 41.99% 15.70% 7.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vinci Compass Investments and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Compass Investments 0 0 3 0 3.00 Coinbase Global 1 11 18 1 2.61

Vinci Compass Investments presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.77%. Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $379.88, suggesting a potential upside of 64.02%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Vinci Compass Investments.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Vinci Compass Investments on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

