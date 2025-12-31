Shilanski & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

TIP stock opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.09 and a one year high of $112.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

