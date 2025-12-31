Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.4545.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

Carnival Stock Performance

CCL opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. Carnival has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Carnival during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 182.0% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

