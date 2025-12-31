Meridian Financial Advisors LLC Takes $530,000 Position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF $ICLO

Meridian Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Meridian Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,787,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 633,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 489,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 250,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLO opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

