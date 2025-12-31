7,898 Shares in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,790,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $106,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $80,711,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 411,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after acquiring an additional 291,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,629,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.14.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of CRS stock opened at $318.92 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $342.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.03.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.18 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian J. Malloy sold 43,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $13,300,811.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,875 shares in the company, valued at $24,013,493.75. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 3,900 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $1,252,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,072.50. This trade represents a 28.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 79,358 shares of company stock valued at $24,254,008 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

