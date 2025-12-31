Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Stock Position Decreased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 26.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 66 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AXON. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $870.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.71.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.92, for a total value of $5,519,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,110,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,021,464.24. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,030,580. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,540 shares of company stock valued at $35,632,038. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON opened at $572.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.05, a PEG ratio of 133.34 and a beta of 1.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $469.24 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $594.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $697.64.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.