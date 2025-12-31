Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,108 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FENI. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FENI opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $36.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index. FENI was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

