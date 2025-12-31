Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Update

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 69,789,300 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 56,351,035 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,966,447 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,966,447 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $349.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total transaction of $128,296,167.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 650,701 shares of company stock worth $239,190,157. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 633.3% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $435.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $415.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.33.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

