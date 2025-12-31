Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 57,490 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,490 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,154.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDE was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

