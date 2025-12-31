Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,835,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636,769 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,803,000 after buying an additional 6,332,554 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,579,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,087,000 after buying an additional 4,971,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,194,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,531,000 after buying an additional 4,407,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,575,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,095 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

