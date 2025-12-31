PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF $PHYL Shares Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 131,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

PHYL stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $688.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.98 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

