Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.40 Million Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $21,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JIRE. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Base Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Base Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $261,000.

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.88.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

