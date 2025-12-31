Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,735,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,165 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $211,002,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 111.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,359,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,017,000 after buying an additional 717,634 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 214.0% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 478,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,329,000 after buying an additional 325,942 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,585,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,657,000 after buying an additional 266,285 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average of $106.84. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

