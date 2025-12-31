Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Major Shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba Sells 3,350 Shares

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $21,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 795,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,607.68. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chidozie Ugwumba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 6,831 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $42,830.37.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 1,490 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $9,342.30.

On Monday, December 22nd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,367 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $28,560.18.

On Friday, December 19th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,582 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $36,003.90.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 56,577 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $444,695.22.

On Thursday, December 18th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,816 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $36,815.28.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 2,884 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $19,063.24.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 7,030 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $44,359.30.

On Monday, December 15th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 10,580 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $68,664.20.

On Friday, December 12th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 7,603 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $51,624.37.

Clene stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Clene Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLNN shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clene by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Clene in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Scoggin Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 75.1% during the third quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 107,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN), also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company’s flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene’s platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene’s lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

