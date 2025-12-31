Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Major Shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba Sells 6,831 Shares of Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $42,830.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 800,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,163.28. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chidozie Ugwumba also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clene alerts:

On Friday, December 26th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 3,350 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $21,172.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 1,490 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $9,342.30.

On Monday, December 22nd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,367 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $28,560.18.

On Friday, December 19th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,582 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $36,003.90.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 56,577 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $444,695.22.

On Thursday, December 18th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,816 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $36,815.28.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 2,884 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $19,063.24.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 7,030 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $44,359.30.

On Monday, December 15th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 10,580 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $68,664.20.

On Friday, December 12th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 7,603 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $51,624.37.

Clene Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. Clene Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clene by 71.2% in the second quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scoggin Management LP boosted its position in shares of Clene by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 107,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Clene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN), also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company’s flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene’s platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene’s lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.