Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) Insider Michael Malone Acquires 5,500 Shares

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Malone purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$11.27 per share, with a total value of A$61,990.50.
Jumbo Interactive Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $829.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
About Jumbo Interactive
