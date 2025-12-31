Luke Evnin Sells 35,632 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 35,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $22,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,659,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,346.40. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 29th, Luke Evnin sold 108,606 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $66,249.66.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Luke Evnin sold 16,310 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $10,601.50.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Luke Evnin sold 71,428 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $44,999.64.

On Monday, December 22nd, Luke Evnin sold 59,307 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $40,921.83.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Luke Evnin sold 9,983 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $11,380.62.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Luke Evnin sold 14,548 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $15,275.40.

On Monday, December 15th, Luke Evnin sold 23,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $25,294.80.

On Friday, December 12th, Luke Evnin sold 17,858 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $19,286.64.

On Thursday, December 11th, Luke Evnin sold 28,009 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $29,969.63.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Luke Evnin sold 37,104 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $39,330.24.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOWL. Zacks Research cut Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOWL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $71,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary Conditional Activation Platform is designed to keep therapeutic molecules inert in healthy tissues and selectively activate them within the tumor microenvironment, aiming to enhance anti-tumor efficacy while minimizing systemic toxicity.

Leveraging this platform, Werewolf Therapeutics is advancing multiple programs that include conditionally activated cytokine candidates and bi-specific antibody constructs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.